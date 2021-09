WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KMTV) - The Little Priest Tribal College is switching to doing classes on Zoom due to a rise in coronavirus infections in the Winnebago community and at the college.

There will be no on-campus classes from Sept. 29 through Oct 9.

Classes are expected to resume during regularly scheduled times on October 11.

