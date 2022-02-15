CHI Health experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Medical experts with CHI Health discussed the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Traci Lynn Hirai and Infectious Disease Expert Dr. David Quimby talked about research and why the vaccine is one of the most important conversations they continue to have with women who are pregnant or looking to become pregnant.

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.