CHI Health officials hold COVID-19 press conference

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:32:12-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with CHI Health held a press conference Thursday about COVID-19 and steps to rebuild the healthcare workforce post-pandemic.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan also discussed the latest on the omicron variant and when the peak is expected in Nebraska.

The following officials will participate in the press conference:

  • E.J. Kuiper, President, CEO, CHI Health
  • Ed Hannon, President, CHI Health St. Francis
  • Kevin Miller, President, CHI Health Lakeside, CHI Health Midlands
  • Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Diseases, CHI Health-Creighton

