CHI Health officials hold COVID-19 press conference

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with CHI Health held a press conference Thursday about COVID-19 and steps to rebuild the healthcare workforce post-pandemic.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan also discussed the latest on the omicron variant and when the peak is expected in Nebraska.
The following officials will participate in the press conference:
- E.J. Kuiper, President, CEO, CHI Health
- Ed Hannon, President, CHI Health St. Francis
- Kevin Miller, President, CHI Health Lakeside, CHI Health Midlands
- Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Diseases, CHI Health-Creighton
