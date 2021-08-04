CHI Health panel providing an update on COVID activity and vaccine hotline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This month, CHI Health launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline to allow anyone who has concerns to speak to a licensed primary care provider. Today, a panel of CHI Health doctors and the company’s CEO are providing an update on the hotline and what they’re seeing on the frontlines.

“As the school year inches closer and we continue to pursue a sense of normalcy, CHI Health wants the community to feel informed, safe and comfortable getting the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to make sure everyone has access to information to make the decision that’s best for them -- It’s part of our commitment to the communities we serve and our mission to improve the health of others,” said Jeanette Wojtalewicz, Interim CEO, CHI Health.

The panel includes:

Jeanette Wojtalewicz, Interim CEO, CHI Health

Dr. Cary Ward, Chief Medical Officer, CHI Health

Dr. Michael Schooff, Medical Director, CHI Health Clinic

Dr. David Quimby, Infectious Diseases, CHI Health-Creighton University

