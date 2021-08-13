LIVE: CHI Health taking questions about the delta variant of COVID-19
KMTV Staff
<b>Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Diseases, CHI Health-Creighton University</b>
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:05:14-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, CHI Health is holding a briefing with infectious Disease experts Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby to talk about the delta variant and what you need to know to keep your family safe.
Watch below or on our Facebook page.
