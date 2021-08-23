LIVE: CHI physicians address full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine
Q&A with press
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:32:40-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cary Ward and Dr. Michael Schooff, CHI Health Primary Care Medical Director are taking questions from the press regarding the FDA full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
