CHI wants people to avoid the ER when seeking COVID-19 tests; suggests better options

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In a news release, CHI Health said, "People are coming to CHI Health metro hospital ER's looking for COVID-19 tests. Some seeking tests don't have symptoms. The increase is causing a backlog and could lead to a delay in care for patients with more urgent needs."

Denise McNitt, Vice President of Patient Care at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs will provide more information about the COVID-19 testing options through CHI Health and beyond.

To learn more, please watch below or visit our Facebook page:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.