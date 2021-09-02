Watch

CHI wants people to avoid the ER when seeking COVID-19 tests; suggests better options

Matt Slocum/AP
Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:49:27-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In a news release, CHI Health said, "People are coming to CHI Health metro hospital ER's looking for COVID-19 tests. Some seeking tests don't have symptoms. The increase is causing a backlog and could lead to a delay in care for patients with more urgent needs."

Denise McNitt, Vice President of Patient Care at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs will provide more information about the COVID-19 testing options through CHI Health and beyond.

