COVID-19 memorial at Iowa State Capitol marking anniversary of the state's first coronavirus death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A wide range of Iowans are participating in a COVID-19 memorial outside the Iowa State Capitol, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first death in Iowa due to COVID-19.

A small group of volunteers will read a selection of names of the loved ones lost to the pandemic during the past year, also listed on the Iowa COVID-19 Memorial website. Any Iowan who has lost a friend, family member, or loved one to COVID-19 is invited to submit their name at IowaCOVIDMemorial.org to honor their memory.

