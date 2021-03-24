Menu

COVID-19 memorial at Iowa State Capitol marking anniversary of the state's first coronavirus death

Charlie Neibergall/AP
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State Capitol Building
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:38:22-04

DES MOINES, Iowa — A wide range of Iowans are participating in a COVID-19 memorial outside the Iowa State Capitol, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first death in Iowa due to COVID-19.

A small group of volunteers will read a selection of names of the loved ones lost to the pandemic during the past year, also listed on the Iowa COVID-19 Memorial website. Any Iowan who has lost a friend, family member, or loved one to COVID-19 is invited to submit their name at IowaCOVIDMemorial.org to honor their memory.

Watch the memorial below or on our Facebook page.

