LIVE: DHHS & local infectious disease docs providing up-to-date details on COVID, hospital capacity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and infectious disease physicians from CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System are providing an update on COVID-19. They are breaking down data to illustrate what metro area hospitals and healthcare workers are experiencing.
Speakers on the call include:
Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer, Director of Public Health, Nebraska DHHS
Dr. Matthew Donahue, Acting State Epidemiologist, Nebraska DHHS
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Disease, CHI Health-Creighton University
Dr. Jessica Jones, Infectious Disease, Methodist Health System
Dr. Angela Hewlett, Infectious Diseases Specialist, Nebraska Medicine, Medical Director, Nebraska Biocontainment Unit
