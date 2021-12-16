Watch

LIVE: DHHS & local infectious disease docs providing up-to-date details on COVID, hospital capacity

Zoom conference to explain current pressures on the metro area hospital systems
KMTV Staff
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Diseases, CHI Health-Creighton University
Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:02:57-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and infectious disease physicians from CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System are providing an update on COVID-19. They are breaking down data to illustrate what metro area hospitals and healthcare workers are experiencing.

Speakers on the call include:

Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer, Director of Public Health, Nebraska DHHS
Dr. Matthew Donahue, Acting State Epidemiologist, Nebraska DHHS
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Chief of Infectious Disease, CHI Health-Creighton University
Dr. Jessica Jones, Infectious Disease, Methodist Health System
Dr. Angela Hewlett, Infectious Diseases Specialist, Nebraska Medicine, Medical Director, Nebraska Biocontainment Unit

Watch below or on our Facebook page:

