Live: Dr. James Lawler and Shelly Schwedhelm discuss omicron variant surge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. James Lawler and Shelly Schwedhelm from UNMC and other experts present a webinar on the concerning status of the COVID-19 pandemic given various factors (omicron, Influenza).

The experts are addressing the complications of the omicron variant surge including modeling conclusions, data on vaccine and monoclonal antibodies and the looming healthcare surge that will be upon us soon.

