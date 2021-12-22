Watch

Live: Dr. James Lawler and Shelly Schwedhelm discuss omicron variant surge

Nati Harnik/AP
This Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 photo shows the Nebraska Medical Center is Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska Medical Center NE Med Center Coronavirus Ebola
Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:04:20-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. James Lawler and Shelly Schwedhelm from UNMC and other experts present a webinar on the concerning status of the COVID-19 pandemic given various factors (omicron, Influenza).

The experts are addressing the complications of the omicron variant surge including modeling conclusions, data on vaccine and monoclonal antibodies and the looming healthcare surge that will be upon us soon.

