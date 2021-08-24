Douglas Co. Health Director recommends temporary mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse recommended a temporary mask mandate for Douglas County.

She announced Tuesday that a request was sent to the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services for a directed health measure that would require masks in most indoor settings.

The requirement would be for most people over five years old. The mandate would be in effect until community transmission drops below a substantial level and eight weeks have passed since the vaccine is approved for kids 5 to 11 years old.

If approved by the state, the mandate could go into effect by Wednesday; however, the state could say no. The state has never approved a mask mandate.

If the state denies it, the Omaha City Council could take it up — but unless it's an emergency resolution, it wouldn't go into effect until early October.

She says this disruption affects educations, family economy and takes away a place where people feel safe, have a good meal and feel loved



Says not always true that kids don't get as sick and kids can infect families and loved ones — Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) August 24, 2021

She said the past week has been extremely tough. She said they had to send 100 kids home from Millard district and 140 kids and staff from Ralston. — Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) August 24, 2021

We are just a little worse than where we were a year ago… — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) August 24, 2021

Dr. Huse says many kids are taking COVID home to parents and grandparents and others who haven’t been vaccinated. She’s looked into exhausted eyes of healthcare providers and nurses who are broken from a year of pain. “Our kids deserve protection and an education.” — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) August 24, 2021

64.3 percent of Douglas county residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated. The county is working on plans for booster shots for those who haven’t been vaccinated for 8 months. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) August 24, 2021

We are having a steady but slow increase of vaccines administered in Douglas County. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) August 24, 2021

Dr. Lindsay Huse says we are seeing more “severe cases” of COVID-19. We are continuing to see cases increase. #douglascounty — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) August 24, 2021

