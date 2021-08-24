Watch

Douglas Co. Health Director recommends temporary mask mandate

KMTV
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is providing updates on the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday's county board meeting.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:14:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse recommended a temporary mask mandate for Douglas County.

She announced Tuesday that a request was sent to the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services for a directed health measure that would require masks in most indoor settings.

The requirement would be for most people over five years old. The mandate would be in effect until community transmission drops below a substantial level and eight weeks have passed since the vaccine is approved for kids 5 to 11 years old.

If approved by the state, the mandate could go into effect by Wednesday; however, the state could say no. The state has never approved a mask mandate.

If the state denies it, the Omaha City Council could take it up — but unless it's an emergency resolution, it wouldn't go into effect until early October.

