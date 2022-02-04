Immunocompromised people landing in hospitals with COVID; CHI physicians asking for community help

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health-Creighton University Infectious Disease Experts Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby addressed immunocompromised members of the community who are not getting the message about how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they should receive.

Immunocompromised individuals should receive four doses of the vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated and protected against COVID. They can also consider receiving monoclonal antibodies for better protection against the virus.

With the omicron variant still prevalent in the community, this high-risk population is still being admitted to the hospital.

