Local Spanish-speaking doctors hold virtual COVID-19 forum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three Omaha-area Spanish-speaking doctors hosted a virtual public forum in an ongoing effort to provide vital information about COVID-19 to the public.

The Douglas County Health Department partnered with La Casa del Pueblo for the event.

Speakers answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and provided important information about getting vaccinated to the Spanish-speaking community.

The event is in Spanish only and was held at 12 p.m.

