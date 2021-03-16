Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Local Spanish-speaking doctors hold virtual COVID-19 forum

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV Staff <br/>
Bilingual doctors in Omaha | FB Live
coronavirus vaccine filephoto
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:19:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three Omaha-area Spanish-speaking doctors hosted a virtual public forum in an ongoing effort to provide vital information about COVID-19 to the public.

The Douglas County Health Department partnered with La Casa del Pueblo for the event.

Speakers answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and provided important information about getting vaccinated to the Spanish-speaking community.

The event is in Spanish only and was held at 12 p.m.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland