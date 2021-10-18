Gov. Pete Ricketts unveils campaign to attract talent to Nebraska; new video featuring Adam Devine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a joint press conference with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to unveil the launch of a national marketing campaign to attract talent to Nebraska as the state's growth increases workforce demand.

Ricketts' office said the campaign was developed in a partnership with a state-headquartered creative agency (ARchrival) and that it will begin running today with multiple placements in key markets.

During the press conference, he said that the campaign cost $10 million and CARES Act money was used.

