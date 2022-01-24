Nebraska healthcare leaders discuss continuing impacts of COVID-19 spread

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Hospital Association and three of its members will be sharing new information on the status of their hospital operations during a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Speakers on the call will include:

Ryan Larsen, CEO, Community Medical Center, Falls City

Manuela (Manny) Banner, President and CEO, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Blair

Dr. Harris A. Frankel, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

