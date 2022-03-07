Watch

Nebraska Hospital Association and the continuing impact of COVID-19

The building housing the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 07, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska continues to see a steady decline in cases and hospitalizations; however, the state's hospitals and health care workers are still facing challenges as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

This press conference features hospital leaders sharing the latest information from their facilities related to staffing, patient care and how our health care workers are coping both mentally and physically.

Speakers on the call include:

Cory Shaw
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Dr. Cary Ward
Chief Medical Officer
CHI Health, Omaha

Dr. John Trapp
Chief Medical Officer
Bryan Health, Lincoln

Watch below or on Facebook:

