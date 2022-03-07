Nebraska Hospital Association and the continuing impact of COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska continues to see a steady decline in cases and hospitalizations; however, the state's hospitals and health care workers are still facing challenges as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

This press conference features hospital leaders sharing the latest information from their facilities related to staffing, patient care and how our health care workers are coping both mentally and physically.

Speakers on the call include:

Cory Shaw

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Dr. Cary Ward

Chief Medical Officer

CHI Health, Omaha

Dr. John Trapp

Chief Medical Officer

Bryan Health, Lincoln

