Coronavirus

LIVE: Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impact of COVID-19 spread on our hospitals

Julie Bennett/AP
East Alabama Medical Center nurse Harvard Graham checks fluids for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit on Dec. 10, 2020 in Opelika, Ala. Just as in other places across the country, a surge in infections linked to Thanksgiving is now filling up beds at the hospital.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 14:03:33-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "With case counts rising at a rapid pace over the past few weeks and hospitalizations continuing to remain at high levels, it’s important the public fully understands the serious nature of our current situation and the impacts of COVID-19 on our Nebraska hospitals," wrote Brian Noonan in a press release on behalf of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

According to the release, three of its members will be sharing new information on how Nebraska hospitals are stressed and overwhelmed due to the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Topics/Themes:

  • Staffing shortages
  • Hospital bed availability
  • Compassion fatigue/impacts on healthcare workers
  • Availability of monoclonal antibodies
  • Importance of vaccines/boosters to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Speakers on the call include:

Lori Mazanec, CEO, Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
Ed Hannon, President, CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island

Dr. John Trapp, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Bryan Health, Lincoln
Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

