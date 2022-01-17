LIVE: Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impact of COVID-19 spread on our hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "With case counts rising at a rapid pace over the past few weeks and hospitalizations continuing to remain at high levels, it’s important the public fully understands the serious nature of our current situation and the impacts of COVID-19 on our Nebraska hospitals," wrote Brian Noonan in a press release on behalf of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

According to the release, three of its members will be sharing new information on how Nebraska hospitals are stressed and overwhelmed due to the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19.

Topics/Themes:

Staffing shortages

Hospital bed availability

Compassion fatigue/impacts on healthcare workers

Availability of monoclonal antibodies

Importance of vaccines/boosters to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Speakers on the call include:

Lori Mazanec, CEO, Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance

Ed Hannon, President, CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island

Dr. John Trapp, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Bryan Health, Lincoln

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

