LIVE: Nebraska hospital nurse leaders discuss COVID-19 impact

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Posted at 1:03 PM, Feb 07, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska nurse leaders are discussing the impact of COVID-19 on hospital systems Monday.

They will discuss staffing shortages, bed availability, patient transfers, and burnout/mental health of healthcare workers.

Speakers on the call will include:

Dr. Sue Nuss, Chief Nursing Officer, Nebraska Medicine, Omaha
Lisa Vail, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Bryan Health, Lincoln
Tina Pate, Chief Nursing Officer, Great Plains Health, North Platte

