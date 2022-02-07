LIVE: Nebraska hospital nurse leaders discuss COVID-19 impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska nurse leaders are discussing the impact of COVID-19 on hospital systems Monday.

They will discuss staffing shortages, bed availability, patient transfers, and burnout/mental health of healthcare workers.

Speakers on the call will include:

Dr. Sue Nuss, Chief Nursing Officer, Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Lisa Vail, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Bryan Health, Lincoln

Tina Pate, Chief Nursing Officer, Great Plains Health, North Platte

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.