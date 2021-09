OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine hosted a Facebook live event with Dr. Kelley Cawcutt, infectious disease and critical care physician. She is addressed questions people may have about the delta variant of COVID-19, who it's impacting, which treatments show promise and when booster shots may be needed.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.