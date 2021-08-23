UNMC doctors discuss what FDA approval means for vaccines
Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 16:22:31-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center answered questions about what FDA approval means for COVID-19 vaccines.
This comes after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA on Monday.
Watch live below or on our Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.