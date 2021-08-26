UNMC scientists unveil research around COVID-19 and airborne transmission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Researchers from UNMC held a press conference on Thursday morning to present their findings in newly published research in the scientific, peer-reviewed (vetted by experts in the field) Nature’s Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

According to a press release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center:

"Before the pandemic, Josh Santarpia, Ph.D. and his University of Nebraska Medical Center team were engaged in biodefense studies.



Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they've been engaged in air studies in COVID-19 with quarantined individuals from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, hospitalized patients, and in commercial and military aircraft, as well as in the cruise industry.



In July 2020, he and other UNMC scientists were the first in the country to report the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in small particles exhaled by COVID-19 patients."

Santarpia is an associate professor; research director for the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute Chemical and Biological Programs; and a member of the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC.

