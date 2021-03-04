Long-term COVID-19 symptoms stump doctors

OMAHA, Nebraska — More and more individuals are reporting long-term symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms such as loss of taste, loss of smell and brain-fog continue to plague those that have seemingly recovered from the virus.

Scientists and researchers are calling this new dilemma 'Long-COVID.'

Minor symptoms include fatigue, headaches and memory loss. But serious complications include decreased lung function and damage to the heart and kidneys.

According to a recent study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, 30% of COVID-19 patients reported persistent symptoms as long as nine months after diagnosis. Things like fatigue, attention disorder and shortness of breath affect even the healthiest of adults.

"We just don't know how long those symptoms may go on. And we may find some people that really have permanent disability because of this illness," Nebraska Medicine infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp said.

Dr. Rupp said research on 'Long-COVID' is just beginning since the virus is still so new. But there is good news — something that could prevent long-term symptoms.

"We think, and all the data points to, those things being prevented by the vaccine...I would urge anybody who becomes eligible for the vaccine to jump on that opportunity, get vaccinated."