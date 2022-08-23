Looking for a COVID test? Nomi Health opened two mobile sites in Downtown Omaha to increase availability.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an effort to increase testing availability, Nomi Health has opened two mobile testing sites downtown.

The units offer PCR and antigen testing and are open to anyone regardless of insurance.

Patients are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. You can also register on-site.

"With school going back, we are expecting numbers to increase and also there is a lot of home testing, but people have started to run out of those and so we wanted to provide more convenient testing to people in more places," Dr. June Steely, medical director for Nomi Health, said.

Mobile Clinic Testing Sites:

1415 Harney St. - Parking lot east of the Orpheum Theater

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

1013 Harney St. - Parking lot east of Jams Restaurant

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday



