Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Masks to be required at Creighton University starting Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Creighton.JPG
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 14:39:12-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to high COVID-19 cases nationwide and a surge of the omicron variant, Creighton University announced a face-covering requirement in all indoor spaces on campus starting Saturday.

A spokesperson for the university says exceptions include residence halls, dining halls, private office spaces, and while exercising.

The university will reassess conditions on January 31.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker