Masks to be required at Creighton University starting Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to high COVID-19 cases nationwide and a surge of the omicron variant, Creighton University announced a face-covering requirement in all indoor spaces on campus starting Saturday.

A spokesperson for the university says exceptions include residence halls, dining halls, private office spaces, and while exercising.

The university will reassess conditions on January 31.

