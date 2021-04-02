Mass vaccination clinic being held in Council Bluffs Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — It's a push to get more Iowa residents vaccinated.

Pottawattamie County Public Health will hold a mass vaccination clinic Friday morning at the Mid-America Center.

It's a big day for the Pottawattamie Public Health Department as they hope to vaccinate 2,700 residents.

It's also the first mass vaccination clinic where they will administer to those as young as 18.

Time slots filled quickly and availability is closed already for Friday’s clinic.

Those who attend Friday will be receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which means they will have to schedule a second appointment to be fully vaccinated.

Matt Wiant, Director of Planning and Development, said the demand is high and he's hoping the state will start receiving larger shipments of vaccinations.

“More appointments are coming. More vaccines are on the way and as that happens we are going to keep on releasing more and more clinics. These will be here until we see the demand decline. So just be a little bit patient with the process. Pharmacies are opening up their process. Public health is opening up ours. The appointments will be available. We are just really waiting for the vaccine to catch up to that,” said Wiant.

The health department said the clinic's registration process was set to be smooth and simple, despite the constant demand for vaccines.

People will need to provide their name, address, date of birth and proof of residency at the clinic.

Make sure to have all your forms printed and completed before showing up to get your vaccine.

