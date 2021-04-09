Medical event following vaccination to be investigated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release on Friday afternoon, the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department acknowledged that a patient who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine experienced blood clots two weeks after receiving the vaccine. The person was treated at Nebraska Medicine.

Officials provided the press with more details on Friday afternoon.

To watch the press conference, visit our Facebook page or view below.

Read the press release here: