Metropolitan Community College to use COVID relief to offer free classes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska community college is using federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for tuition and books for high schoolers from the state to take courses this summer.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials at the Metropolitan Community College hope their newly approved offer will pull in thousands of students.

The college saw about a 15% drop in summer enrollment from 2019 to 2020, said Bill Owen, the college’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

Typically, high school students who enroll in a program called CollegeNow that is designed for high school students to jumpstart their college education pay $33 per credit hour — half the full rate.

