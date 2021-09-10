Midland University takes steps to keep students safe with Thursday vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Midland University held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to make sure students are protected from coronavirus.

Officials hope to get 80% of those on campus vaccinated.

To help reach that goal, the university is educating students about the vaccines and offering an incentive with a chance to win $100 Amazon gift cards.

"We don't want to send out students home, we don't want them to learn online in mom and dad's basement,” said Merrit Nelson, Vice President of Enrollment Management & Marketing. “We don't want them to cancel their seasons. We want them to have the full college experience here at Midland University and we believe if they can have all the facts and understand why we believe its important to live in a community and to be responsible in that way with regards to the COVID-19 vaccination, then we're gonna have a better opportunity to give them the full experience at Midland."

Vaccines are not required, but everyone does have to wear a mask indoors at the university.

