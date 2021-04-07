Midlands University offers COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, for the first time, a college in Nebraska was offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students on campus.

The clinic, held in the gymnasium of Midlands University in Fremont, was just a short walk for many students from nearby dorms or classrooms.

Through a partnership with the Three Rivers Health Department, Midlands University was able to secure about 350 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The university wanted to make getting the vaccine easy for students, with the hopes of seeing campus life go back to normal in the near future.

“There's a good vibe on campus, there's a little bit of excitement and some electricity,” said Midlands Vice President of Enrollment Marketing Merritt Nelson. “I think people are very anxious to get the shot for those that want it.”

