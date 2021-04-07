Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Midlands University offers COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

items.[0].videoTitle
Midlands University offers COVID-19 vaccinations on campus
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 19:10:50-04

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, for the first time, a college in Nebraska was offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students on campus.

The clinic, held in the gymnasium of Midlands University in Fremont, was just a short walk for many students from nearby dorms or classrooms.

Through a partnership with the Three Rivers Health Department, Midlands University was able to secure about 350 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The university wanted to make getting the vaccine easy for students, with the hopes of seeing campus life go back to normal in the near future.

“There's a good vibe on campus, there's a little bit of excitement and some electricity,” said Midlands Vice President of Enrollment Marketing Merritt Nelson. “I think people are very anxious to get the shot for those that want it.”

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will have more tonight on 3 News Now Live at 10.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland