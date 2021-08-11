Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces $30M allocation for COVID-19 mitigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri leaders will allocate $30 million to increase hospital staffing capacity and provide antibody infusion sites statewide as part of efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Wednesday.

He said during a press briefing at the State Capitol that $15 million will go toward the antibody infusion centers, while the other half will be used to contract additional staff for critical access and acute-care licensed hospitals.

In collaboration with regional partners, five to eight antibody infusion sites will be established, with the ability to treat up to 2,000 patients per day, according to Parson.

“[Antibody infusions] have proven to decrease serious illness from COVID-19,” Parson said, “and we have seen tremendous success with our site in Springfield.”

He also said hospital capacity is limited due to staffing, not bed shortages.

The hope, according to Parson, is that the additional staff will decrease strain “caused by shortages” and decrease the need for future alternative-care sites.

“We will continue to provide needed resources to local health care partners across state as we work to mitigate impact of COVID-19 and the delta strain,” Parson said.

Ambulance strike teams have already been deployed to the Springfield and Kansas City areas to assist local health care workers with an influx of patients.

Parson said the more-infectious delta variant "continues to pose a risk to unvaccinated Missourians."

"Now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself and loved ones by getting vaccinated," he said.