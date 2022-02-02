Missouri Valley man speaks out after 63 days in the hospital with severe COVID-19

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa. (KMTV) — Marty Lager entered CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital on Nov. 30. It was the beginning of a harrowing journey during which he endured complication after complication.

"The doctors were shocked, they were shocked I survived. They estimated I had a 10% chance to live because of all the complications," Marty said.

Lager was battling a severe case of COVID-19, along with other health issues.

"I started coughing up large chunks of brown and black — larger than a quarter size — so they did a culture sound on it, took the sample down and, come to find out, I had a severe fungal and mold infestation in my lungs which was life-threatening as well," Marty said.

His lungs ruptured and he spent 11 days on the ventilator.

"When I was on the vent, waking up and I've got this big needle in my neck and a tube down my throat and IVs in my arm. Five different IVs going. Waking up to that and the last thing I remember is not being ventilated and laying in bed, just struggling to breathe," said Marty.

"I told him I loved him. I told him it was going to be ok and he was like: do you promise? I said yes. It was really hard making that promise," his wife, Tona Lager said.

Marty feared more for Tona and his children rather than himself.

"I was afraid more for my wife and kids not being able to have their husband or father around. I wasn't afraid to die, but I was afraid of them living without me," Marty said.

Eventually, the Lagers found light at the end of the tunnel when he was pulled off the ventilator and was able to sustain his breathing.

Finally, he got discharged from CHI Health Missouri Valley on Jan. 31. Marty admits he was unvaccinated when he entered the hospital. He has since gotten his shot, but he and Tona credit prayer, companionship, doctors and staff for his survival.

"I don't wish this upon anyone, not from — even Marty's standpoint as the one being intubated — as the one being hospitalized; for me, his wife, you have your own trauma," Tona said.

"Just my own personal faith and beliefs gave me the strength to persevere," Marty said.

Marty is now making the transition to home care with his family by his side.

