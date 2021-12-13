Monday's daily COVID-19 data update: 96 adults receiving ICU-level care for COVID in metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 504 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the last full report on Friday. Two new death certificates with COVID-19 listed as a cause of death were also received.

The recent deaths include an unvaccinated man in his 40s and a vaccinated woman over the age of 85. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 879.

On Saturday, the county health department reported that 102 adult COVID-19 patients were in metro area ICUs. That number is down marginally with 96 adult COVID-19 patients receiving ICU-level care.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 178 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 21 staffed beds available.

96 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

There were 342 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Forty-three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% capacity with 16 beds available.

There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 97,188.

