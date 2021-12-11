Watch

Douglas County Health Department alarmed at ICU capacity; 10 adult ICU beds open in metro area

As of Friday, the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition reported 97% occupancy of adult ICU beds
Posted at 3:46 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:09:19-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As of Friday, ICU beds within the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition were 97% full with 10 staffed beds available. These numbers include patients in the ICU for COVID-19 as well as patients with other conditions. Pediatric ICUs were at 92% occupancy with 10 beds available.

Due to the high ICU numbers, a health department spokesman told 3 News Now that there may be more updates from the county over the weekend.

The Douglas County Health Department reports:

  • There were 309 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.
  • Medical and surgical beds were at 91% of capacity with 127 staffed beds available.
  • There were 46 people on ventilators with COVID-19 as of Friday
  • 337 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, including 5 pediatric cases.
  • 102 Adult COVID-19 patients were in local ICUs

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

