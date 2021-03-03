More teachers scheduled to get vaccinated this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - More than 400 teachers in Douglas County have been vaccinated.

"We conducted a survey back in December that indicated 80% of those who responded intend to get the vaccination. We are eager for staff to receive the vaccination as this will bring us another step closer to normalcy," said Dr. Cheryl Logan, Superintendent of Omaha Public Schools.

An additional 14% of teachers will be vaccinated this weekend over those vaccinated this past weekend.

"I have some additional good news, the state was able to put in an order for the J&J vaccine. The state has put in an order for 15,000 and Douglas County is allotted 5,000," said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Causing concern are the variants. Currently, 44 states have variants, including Nebraska.

"What it is really encouraging is the J&J vaccine included individuals from South Africa and Brazil, so what we can say is that vaccine is also effective against the variant," said Pour. "I would caution against comparing vaccine to vaccine, all are good against hospitalization and death."

Teachers will be vaccinated by the school district they work in and not by the county they live in and it will be based on student enrollment numbers.

The teacher vaccinations will take place this weekend at Millard North High School and North Omaha High school.

