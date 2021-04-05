More vaccination clinics scheduled this week in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), there are multiple vaccination clinics scheduled this week throughout the county with appointments to be filled.

Below is a list of some vaccination opportunities, according to DCHD:

A clinic is planned for Relevant Community Church in Elkhorn on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. About 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine out of 2,000 doses are still available for that clinic.

Clinics have been added to the DCHD’s 36th and L site on Friday, April 9. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. people can get the Moderna vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

On Sunday, April 11, the same hours and vaccine offerings will be repeated at Omaha North High School.

Anyone who is eligible, which is now residents 16 years of age and older, should go to DCHD’s homepage at www.douglascountyhealth.com. Once you are there just look for the big blue box that reads: “Click Here.” Then follow the instructions to set your appointment.

On Monday, DCHD reported 325 additional positive COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 67,650.

The positivity test rate for the week that ended on Saturday was 22.3%, the health department said.

One new death related to the pandemic was reported during the past day involving a man in his 40s.

A total of 683 deaths in the county have been connected to the pandemic.

According to the most recent hospital report from Sunday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 68% occupancy with 473 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 94 beds available.

Ninety-seven individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Additionally, there were seven persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Eleven individuals confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

