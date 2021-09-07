Mu COVID-19 variant found in every state except Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A lesser-known variant of the coronavirus has impacted nearly every state.

Newsweek reports the mu variant has been found in all states except for Nebraska. California reported the highest number of cases with nearly 400.

The World Health Organization classified the mu strain as a "variant of interest" due to its ability to spread quickly and the potential to resist vaccines.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said health leaders are keeping a close eye on the strain, but says it is not even close to becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.

The mu variant was first detected in Colombia in January of this year.

