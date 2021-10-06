Watch

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County; one new death

Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:54:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced 189 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with one new death.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is now 84,212.

A man in his 80s who was unvaccinated passed away. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 798.

See more COVID-19 related hospital data from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoonmedical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 156 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 38 staffed beds available.

There were 202 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 61 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both are adults.

Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

