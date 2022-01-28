Nebraska bill would require businesses to give vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the COVID-19 vaccines have been available to the public some businesses and healthcare organizations have mandated them. Some also provide exemptions for religious and medical reasons, which employers can deny. A bill in the Nebraska Unicameral would require businesses to give exemptions for those reasons and not deny them if done properly.

Senator Ben Hansen says his bill on vaccine exemptions is not a statement whether vaccines work or don’t work.

“Are we morally obligated to do something against an unethical action? That's for you to decide,” said Hansen.

The bill would require businesses to give exemptions for medical or religious reasons. If that happens, the employer can require those workers to be masked and tested when needed.

Some senators like Matt Williams seemed on board with the bill due to its restrictions and the changes Hansen already made to the bill.

“Even though I may disagree with some of your opening comments, I absolutely agree with people’s right to choose,” said Williams.

Also supporting the bill was Chief Medical Officer for the state, Dr. Gary Anthone.

Still, he spent most of his testimony supporting the vaccine, saying it saved thousands of Nebraskans from dying.

“Our strategy all along has been to prevent overloading our hospital capacity and that’s what the vaccines are doing,” said Anthone.

The hearing was emotional at times, Debra Chappelear worries Douglas County will fire her from her job as a social worker for not getting the vaccine.

“It’s hard to have your beliefs and your job threatened and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Chappelear.

Two Creighton students who were expelled from the school, want the committee to add schools to the bill, allowing students to get exemptions as well.

“I urge you to immediately protect our employees and amend this bill to include university students,” said Patrice Quadrel.

The bill was opposed by the Nebraska Medical Association. David Watts, their president said religious exemptions should be handled by the employee and the company for which they work.

He also said they are against government mandates.

“We believe physicians and their clinics should be able to make decisions for the health and safety of themselves, employees and their specific situation,” said Watts.

Watts also worried about precedent.

“We hope that it would not become ongoing policy of the state of Nebraska to interject matters into private employment that pertain to a public health issue,” said Watts.