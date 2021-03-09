Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Nebraska confirms more cases of virus variants in the state

items.[0].image.alt
ScrippsGraphic
The first cases of the Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in Nebraska, officials announced Wednesday evening.
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 15:17:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials continue to identify more cases of different variants of the coronavirus in the state.

The state said Monday that five cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and 14 cases of a variant first identified in California have now been confirmed.

Both of those variants of the virus are believed to be more easily transmitted. State officials said they expect to receive 82,430 doses of the vaccines this week.

That may lead to a small drop in the number of people vaccinated in the state this week after officials vaccinated 90,461 people across Nebraska last week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland