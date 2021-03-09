Nebraska confirms more cases of virus variants in the state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials continue to identify more cases of different variants of the coronavirus in the state.

The state said Monday that five cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and 14 cases of a variant first identified in California have now been confirmed.

Both of those variants of the virus are believed to be more easily transmitted. State officials said they expect to receive 82,430 doses of the vaccines this week.

That may lead to a small drop in the number of people vaccinated in the state this week after officials vaccinated 90,461 people across Nebraska last week.

