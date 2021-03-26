Nebraska COVID hospitalizations drop 90% since November

OMAHA, Neb — Since last November, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska have dropped nearly 90%. The state is, in fact, at its lowest COVID hospitalization numbers since last July.

Intensive Care Unit nurse at CHI Bergan Mercy, Alisha Fechener remembers the November peak vividly.

"It was just kind of a constant influx of patients being diagnosed and patients working really hard to breathe. It was constant: new admission, new admission, new admission," she said.

Towards the end of November, the state was nearing 1,000 hospitalizations statewide. Now at the end of March, the state is at its lowest COVID hospitalization rates since last July, and that makes a big difference to those on the frontlines.

"You really get that time to be able to call family members or to be able to spend time with those extra things. Spending extra time in the room holding that patient's hand and do all those things that we love to do as nurses," Fechener said.

Nebraska Medicine ICU nurse, Haleigh Seizys said that although the staff handled the November peak well, it was a trying time for everyone involved.

"Four months ago there was no way that any of us thought we would be where we are right now," she said.

Although the hospitals have better systems in place to care for COVID-19 patients and fewer people are coming through hospital doors, there are still those that are very sick with the virus.

“But COVID is still around and there are still people who are getting very, very sick and unfortunately passing away," Seizys said.

