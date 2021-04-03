Nebraska Gov. Ricketts gets his first COVID vaccine dose

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts received his first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination on Saturday.

Ricketts was administered the shot at a Nebraska Med testing and vaccination clinic on 144th Street.

The 56-year-old signed up for the vaccine online and was notified of his eligibility to schedule an appointment for it earlier this week.

Ricketts said he signed up online because he wanted to see first-hand how effective the state's vaccine system is for citizens.

His wife, Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore, was given her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots given 21 days apart.

According to data from the state, over one million people in Nebraska have been administered the vaccine. Just under 25 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

