Nebraska Health Care Leaders discuss continuing impacts of COVID-19 on our hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With case counts and hospitalizations continuing at high levels, it’s important the public fully understands the critical nature of our current health care delivery and the impacts of COVID-19 on our Nebraska hospitals.

The Nebraska Hospital Association and its member hospital leaders will be sharing information on the status of their hospital operations.

After opening statements, panelists will take questions from the media.

Speakers on the call will include:

Chanda Chacon, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Brett Richmond, President and CEO, Methodist Fremont Health

Bill Calhoun, CEO, Kearney Regional Medical Center

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

Topics/Themes:

Staffing shortages

Hospital bed availability

Transfer challenges

Compassion fatigue/impacts on healthcare workers

Blood supplies

COVID-19 testing

Limited supply of monoclonal antibodies

Behavioral health impacts

