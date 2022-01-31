Nebraska Health Care Leaders discuss continuing impacts of COVID-19 on our hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With case counts and hospitalizations continuing at high levels, it’s important the public fully understands the critical nature of our current health care delivery and the impacts of COVID-19 on our Nebraska hospitals.
The Nebraska Hospital Association and its member hospital leaders will be sharing information on the status of their hospital operations.
After opening statements, panelists will take questions from the media.
Watch below or on our Facebook page.
Speakers on the call will include:
Chanda Chacon, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Brett Richmond, President and CEO, Methodist Fremont Health
Bill Calhoun, CEO, Kearney Regional Medical Center
Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association
Topics/Themes:
- Staffing shortages
- Hospital bed availability
- Transfer challenges
- Compassion fatigue/impacts on healthcare workers
- Blood supplies
- COVID-19 testing
- Limited supply of monoclonal antibodies
- Behavioral health impacts
Zoom Information:
Topic: NHA ZOOM Press Conference
Time: Jan 31, 2022 | 1:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
