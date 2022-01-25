Nebraska Hospital Association, healthcare leaders make plea for help in COVID fight

There's a rapid spread of COVID-19 in our state's hospitals — and it keeps taking a toll. We're at a near-record high of positivity rates at 27% in Nebraska and since last month there's been a 54% increase in hospitalizations.

Today, state medical leaders teamed up with the Nebraska Hospital Association to make a plea to fight the virus.

"If anyone's out there minimizing this or saying this just isn't happening — they're not telling themselves the truth at the detriment of their families, their community, their neighbors," said Jeremy Nordquist, President of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Hospitals are facing compounding challenges: lacking blood supplies and testing materials. Healthcare leaders say they are reaching the end of what they can do.

"We've been testing about 100 new positive cases a week now, our test positivity rate is about 36 to 37% and we've had days where our hospital is completely full or beyond what we can do," said Ryan Larsen, CEO of Community Medical Center.

"We take care of as many patients as we can on a day-to-day basis and anything more is really going to start stressing our resources." Manuela Banner, President and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital and Health.

"COVID patients occupy almost 22 to 25% of our adult inpatient beds. That's a significant impact on our ability to care for other people without COVID who need inpatient care," said Dr. Harris A. Frankel, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Nebraska Medicine.

Patients are getting rescheduled, surgeries are getting canceled and staff is stressed, to say the least.

"Our staff — to say they are overwhelmed for two years would be an understatement. Like yours, resiliency only gets you so far," said Dr. Frankel.

"They're searching to fill three- to 400% more positions than they normally do. It’s three to four times what they're normally looking for," said Larsen.

Nebraska Medicine's Dr. Harris Frankel estimates the state has 10 to 14 days before it hits its peak. There's a plea for help and to lead by example.

"Peaking in positivity and number of cases certainly isn't going to instantly relieve the pressure that our hospitals are facing. We're still in for a ‘long haul’ here in terms of caring for Nebraskans in our hospitals," said Nordquist.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.