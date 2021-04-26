Nebraska to resume offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, officials announced Monday.

The state had paused the use of the vaccine following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA tweeted earlier this month that six people reported a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The agencies then conducted a safety review to take another look at the vaccine.

"The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA,” state officials said in a release on Monday.

Medical experts are saying that the risk of blood clots remains very low.

As of Sunday, data showed that 31.6 percent of Nebraska’s population was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

