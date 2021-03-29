Nebraska vaccinates more than 100,000 people again last week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say nearly 106,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in Nebraska last week, and that total was roughly in line with the previous week.

The state said Monday that 20.9% of Nebraska's population over 16 has now been fully vaccinated.

Most of those shots are being distributed by local health officials who are focused on vaccinating everyone aged 50 and older, but several public health districts across rural parts of the state have opened up vaccinations to all adults.

Rural areas have been able to expand vaccine eligibility faster because they have fewer people in priority groups such as health care workers and educators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.