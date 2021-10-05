Watch

Nebraska virus cases, hospitalizations leveling off

Posted at 1:32 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:32:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases and hospitalizations in the state appear to be leveling out at an elevated level in recent weeks.

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state reported 4,775 new cases for the week that ended Friday. That was just above the 4,676 cases reported the previous week but significantly below the roughly 5,300 cases per week the state tallied during the three previous weeks.

The number of virus hospitalizations averaged 415 a day over the past week, which was down slightly from 421 the previous week.

