Nebraska virus cases, hospitalizations surge since late June

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases and hospitalizations across Nebraska has steadily increased in recent weeks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, and the state released new details Wednesday about the number of cases among people who were fully vaccinated.

Nebraska said Wednesday that 2,575 new virus cases in the past week, which is up from 1,976 the week before and more than 10 times higher than the 253 cases a week the state was reporting in late June when officials lifted the last of Nebraska’s remaining virus-related restrictions.

In a new report Wednesday, state health officials said 17 people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died since January.

