New $250,000 grant promotes vaccine education in minority communities

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University received a $250,000 grant from the Douglas County Health Department to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in minority communities.

The school's Health Science-Multicultural and Community Affairs Department (HS-MACA) and the Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity (CPHHE) will oversee efforts that include training 60 community health advocates to host town-hall meetings.

Advocates include church leaders, members of the Omaha Housing Authority and One World Community Health Centers.

Health disparities have plagued communities of color, especially during the pandemic. Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, a professor in the Creighton University School of Medicine and the director of HS-MACA, said no more.

“My goal is to make sure that the minorities are not dying disproportionately from any disease whatsoever," she said.

Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki said it will take continuous effort and education for communities of color to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“They all keep saying I don’t want to be used as an experiment," she said.

The health department said they are glad to be a part of this effort and want as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

"We really see a need for this grassroots empowerment and Creighton has been a great partner for reaching out to our minority community and providing necessary education and engagement to assure that everyone has the correct information to make the right decision to benefit their health," said Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Dr. Kosoko-Lasaki says she is also in contact with the health department to increase vaccine locations in communities of color.