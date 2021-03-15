New coronavirus vaccination clinic site announced in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Health System are joining forces on a new community COVID-19 vaccination clinic as demand for the vaccine increases and more age groups become eligible to receive it.

The clinic is located at 720 N 114th Street and will offer vaccination appointments on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Wednesday hours will be from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said the partnership is a "major advancement" in efforts to beat COVID-19.

The clinic had a soft launch over the weekend with 400 vaccinations being administered to educators.

Vaccinations at the clinic are by appointment only and need to be scheduled through the health department website's scheduling process. The clinic will be listed on the website soon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.