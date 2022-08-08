New COVID-19 case numbers in Douglas County show little change, no new deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 642 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report. That's seven fewer cases, according to the health department, than were reported during the same time period last week. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 164,679.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

No new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Thursday’s report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,145.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:



There were 148 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Twenty-three adults were receiving ICU-level care. There was one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest, waiting for test results. Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 182 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 90% of capacity with 13 beds available.

